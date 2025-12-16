I’m no fugitive!

*Mzwinila vanishes to SA farm as DCEC closes in

*Ex-Minister claims harassment as 15 raids find only P4.9k

The high-profile investigation into former Minister Kefentse Mzwinila by the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) is likely to stall after this publication established that he has left the country.

The under investigation Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) politician has reportedly taken up residence at one of his farms in the Limpopo province of South Africa following a series of search and investigations at his residence in Ruretse.

Since the change of government last year, Mzwinila has remained a person of interest to the corruption busting agency for several months, the latest operation being a search of his premises that was conducted last month, before he left the country.

While the DCEC has maintained its standard policy of withholding specifics of evidence obtained during such operations, the former Minister of Lands and Water Affairs has been openly criticized the searches.

He told this publication that the initial justification for the raid was “unusually broad”.

“The DCEC team told me they were looking for cash, drugs, explosives, and weapons of war but they only got away with cash amounting to P4, 900. I have been harassed and searched more than 15 times since June,” he said.

He added that during the first raid in June he was told that he was being investigated for corruption but was shocked when the investigation shifted focus to drugs and weapons in the follow ups raids.

When asked why he decided to skip the country during an active investigation, Mzwinila said, “I am not a fugitive so don’t use the word skip. And I cannot tell you where I am because it is an invasion of my privacy. I don’t have to discuss my personal life with the media.”

He further questioned why his family was being placed under surveillance if he is the one being investigated.

A savingram dated 20th November from the Department of Immigration and Citizenship instructs all ports of entry to monitor his movements and those of four of his family members.

According to information seen by this publication, Mzwinila is being investigated under Section 34 of the Corruption and Economic Crime Act, for Possession of Unexplained Property, and is the subject of a lifestyle audit.

He is alleged to have failed to account for some of his properties.

Mzwinila’s move mirrors that of past high-profile cases, including that of former President Ian Khama and some of his siblings who left the country at the height of their legal disputes and took up residence in South Africa and Eswatini.