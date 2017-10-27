I’m in the dark-Molapisi

BPP leader yet to make up his mind about UDC nationwide tour

Botswana People’s Party President Motlatsi Molapisi says he has no idea why Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) has embarked on a nationwide tour, nor reasons for his inclusion on the flyer advertising the rallies.

Molapisi was supposed to be one of the speakers at a UDC rally in Selebi Phikwe on Wednesday afternoon, but the BPP leader said he did not go to the copper mining town because he was never consulted.

Surprisingly Molapisi who is also the UDC Secretary General was not part of the rallies in the south, the recent one being in Molepolole last weekend.

The no nonsense politician reacted indifferently when asked if he will be one of the speakers at the Thursday rally in Francistown.

“I don’t know the agenda and the purpose of the rally and I can only know after meeting with the UDC leader Duma Boko tomorrow (Thursday),” Molapisi said in a telephone interview.

The BPP leader however told The Voice that he could take to the stage at the rally depending on the outcome of the meeting with Duma.

“If the purpose of the rally is not clear to me, I’ll not be a part of it,” Molapisi said without hesitation.

The BPP has found itself between a rock and a hard place after the formation of Alliance for Progressives (AP).

Although they are sympathetic to Ndaba Gaolathe’s new party, most BPP followers are of the view that they stand a better chance of survival under the UDC.