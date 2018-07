New York based designer Clavon Leonard’s outstanding designs will take centre stage at the Ikalanga Fashion Show, slated for 4th August at Tati River Lodge.

Two workshops at the Civic Centre on the 2nd and 3rd will precede the big day.

Leonard’s designs are famous for their vibrant colours and bold prints.

He’s also known for his unique tuxedo cuts and incorporating floral and plaid patterns into his designs.