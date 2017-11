Founder of ‘The Voice of the Fittest’ Sydney Sankoloba is in a spirited mission to revive a clothing brand IHgears he founded in 2010.

According to Sankoloba Immortal Herbivore Gears captures the soul of a herbivore which despite the obvious dangers in the jungle continues to survive and multiply.

“It is a metaphor to inspire any human being to adopt this aspiration of a herbivore, that in life you should aspire for success and immortality against all odds,” he said.