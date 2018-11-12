IEC to set supplementary registration

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is likely to run a supplementary registration for the 2019 general elections following a low registration turnout, IEC spokesperson, Osupile Maroba has said.

Although the commission is yet to add up all registrations which were done over the past weekend, Maroba says despite the improved turnout there was no way they could have hit the 80% registration target.

As of November 4th, a total of 566 946 eligible voters had registered.

“Looking at our target of 1 273 880.00 registration, it means we were only at 44% then, so it is impossible that we could have reached the remaining numbers in the past three days, but we could be close to fifty percent,” Maroba explained.

However he was impressed by the high turn out of eligible voters at polling stations from Friday until yesterday at closing time.

In fact he said some polling stations closed a bit late than expected as people were still queuing up to register after the closing hour.

“For the past nine weeks, registration officers were idle because very few people turned out for registration. Some polling stations recorded five registrations per day or less, but there were queues at the last hour,” he added.

By Wednesday this week, IEC would have collected all the registered numbers: “The commission will then meet to review the registration and will then determine the date and length of the next registration,” Maroba further explained.