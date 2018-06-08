IDM leaves a mark at BBNTF

As one of the few educational institutions exhibiting at the annual Business Botswana Northern Trade Fair, Institute of Development Management (IDM) made sure to leave a lasting impression at the second city’s biggest business meet.

Although disappointed by the attendance and subdued vibe, IDM Marketing Officer, Kaelo Ranku said as one of the oldest institutions in Botswana they have a special role to play in shaping the country’s future.

He revealed the institution was founded in 1974 as a regional organisation in Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland (BLS) to help meet the region’s management needs through management development activities, including: training, consultancy, research and the establishment of a Management Resource Centre.

“It was founded by the first President Sir Seretse Khama, King Moshoeshoe and King Sobhuza. IDM has traditionally conducted consultancy projects in the BLS countries but, in recent years, these services have been used throughout the SADC Region.

“The expertise available from IDM is extensive, covering a wide range of subject areas in our five core departments,” stated Ranku, who explained the three leaders set up IDM to address shortage of managers in their countries.

“To this day we still provide learners with relevant solutions in many spheres, Public Health for instance,” he noted proudly.

Ranku said they regularly exhibit at BBNTF to make the public aware of the many courses they offer.

“We offer numerous short-courses meant to capacitate the work-force. These include such courses like Finance for Non-Financial Managers,” he said.

In line with the fair’s theme ‘Is tourism Botswana’s hope amidst dwindling mining fortunes?’ Ranku revealed they have introduced news courses such as Travel and Tourism meant to train qualified personnel for the ever-growing industry.

“We believe tourism can help diversify the economy hence our introduction of these tailor-made programs.

“The institution also has Management Courses for part-time students in the industry and we hope they take advantage of this to further increase their knowledge on tourism,” the Marketing Officer advised, adding that IDM collaborates with other institutions to provide competitive programs.