IDM increases its footprint

The Institute of Development Management (IDM) last week officially opened the doors of its Francistown campus and launched the Centre for Local Governance.

The regional institute, which operates in Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini, started its operations in Francistown in 2014, with only 35 part time students.

Today IDM boasts an enrollment of 366 students engaged in full time, part time and block release.

According to IDM Regional Director, Richard Malikongwa the Francistown campus is strategically located to cater for the Northern Region of Botswana.

“IDM has found it relevant to increase our presence in this Spaghetti city as it anchors very well with regions such as Central, Boteti, Bobirwa, Chobe, Tutume North East and Ngamiland where we have always wanted to take our services,” highlighted Malikongwa.

“As an institution designed to support government’s skills gaps, IDM plays a very important role in supporting the national goals of bringing services to the people” he added.

Due to increased enrollment, IDM was forced to find premises at Botho Park, in order for its local and regional students to thrive.

Malikongwa further alluded that the Francistown campus will soon be offering Degree programmes in Supply Chain Management and Accountancy, in collaboration with the University of Bolton in the United Kingdom.

“This will be a first for IDM to offer the programs at a Centre in the North. The University of Bolton is well known for quality,” continued Malikongwa.

Meanwhile, the newly launched Centre for Local Governance is earmarked to boost leadership capabilities of local authorities.

“The Centre for Local governance was established after long consultations with our stakeholders to support government efforts. This product is designed to offer end to end leadership capabilities to councilors, tribal authorities and council administration staff,” emphasised the Regional Director.

However, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President and the Co-coordinator of Economic Stimulus Programmes, Goitsemang Morekisi, gave IDM a thumbs up for opening the Centre for Local Governance.

“This one stop shop for initiatives meant to capacitate and strengthen the performance of local governance institutions especially local authorities,” said Morekisi.