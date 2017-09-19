IDM gives Boswelakgosi JSS prize giving ceremony

In an endeavor to encourage learning among potential future enrollees, the Institute of Development Mangement (IDM) last week Friday, bestowed a generous offering of P10 000 to Boswelakgosi Junior Secondary School in Manyana village.

Handing the funds over to the School Head, Peter Dire, IDM Assistant Director Academics, and Learners Support, Elijah Moakofi said he expected the funds to help the school in delivering the best education to the learners.

He also acknowledged the hardships that the government is going through in trying to offer education for all, noting that relevant stakeholders should also do their part.

Receiving the charitable offer from Moakofi, Dire said the money will go a long way in helping the school that is currently going through financial troubles.

“We are unable to get enough funding from government solely because of the size of the pupils we enroll,” he lamented, noting that the current number of students at the school stands at 227.

Dire also reminded the learners that they have to take IDM’s gesture as proof that they have hope in them and their academic aptitude and that IDM would like to one day see them enrolling in their school.

The School Head cautioned the learners to stay away from violence and other social ills and encouraged them to direct all their efforts into their studies.

Elated at the gesture, Councilor for Lotlhakane West Constituency, which covers the Manyana-Mankgodi area, Peter Sethibe, said he was happy to bear testimony to such an event.

“I urge parents to assist teachers in making sure learners do their work and ultimately prosper in life,” he said.

The Councilor, however, could not hide his disappointment at the learners’ dismal results.

He alerted the learners that although they are all in school to learn, only those who exert themselves will reap the rewards.

“This prize giving ceremony is for your benefit, so take this opportunity to want to be the best,” he alerted.

IDM was established in 1974 as a regional organization in Botswana, Lesotho, and Swaziland (BLS) countries to help meet the management of the region through management development activities including training, consultancy, research, and the establishment of a Management Resource Centre.