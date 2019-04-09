IDM attract interest despite poor turn-out

Institute of Development Management (IDM), Marketing and Communications officer, Chris Moiketsi says attendance at the 2019 Botswana Human Resource Development (BHRD) Skills Fair and Career Clinics was noticeably lower than in previous years.

The fair’s Gaborone edition ran from the 25th to the 29th of March. Throughout the week, Moiketsi remained unimpressed with the overall turn-out.

However, despite this Moiketsi said he was pleased with the sizeable number of potential students IDM managed to attract.

Established in 1974 as a joint venture between the government’s of Botswana and Swaziland, the public school is regarded as one of the most prestigious in the country.

Moiketsi revealed the school has three main faculties, being: Human Resource and Organizational Development, Public Health Management and Business and Information Resource Management.

“We have quite a wide spectrum of programmes and under Public Health we have got three main courses, being Bachelor of Public Health, Bachelor of Community Development and Diploma in Monitoring and Evaluation,” he highlighted.

Under the Human Resource and Organizational Development faculty, IDM offers programmes such as Bachelor of Human Resource Management, Bachelor of Educational Management, Bachelor of Early Childhood studies as well as various Public Health programmes.

The last faculty, which Moiketsi describes as the biggest, offers a wide range of courses.

Among them are Archives and Records programmes, Accounting and Finance, Supply Chain and Procurement, Project Management, Business Administration and Information Technology programmes.

Explaining IDM’s presence at the fair, Moiketsi said the main objectives were to raise awareness of the school amongst undergraduates and distribute applications.

“Even those that might be working and would want to improve their skills, we have post-graduate programmes.

“We have three main ones which are Masters in Supply Chain Management, Master of Sciences in Project Management and Postgraduate Diploma in Monitoring and Evaluation,” he said, adding such programmes were offered on a part-time basis, where students come to the school for four days every six weeks.