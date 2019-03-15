Iconic fashion brand, cotton on launches first store in Botswana

On the 1st of March 2019, the Australian retail clothing giant, COTTON ON, officially opened its first store in Botswana.

Cotton On is a brand for people with a passion for life, who aren’t afraid to have fun.

“We are very excited to launch our first store in Botswana. We believe that everyone should have access to the latest fashions that suit their unique style at affordable prices, without having to compromise on quality,” said Jade Tremeer, Group Commercial Manager, Cotton On Africa. “Our offering in Botswana has been crafted specifically for this market. We are excited about the opportunity to change the fashion landscape so that Batswana can enjoy expressing themselves without breaking the bank.”

The Cotton On Group offering comprises a suite of brands, a number of which will be represented at the Airport Junction store, including Cotton On (clothing for men and women), Rubi (shoes and accessories), Cotton On Body (active-wear, intimates and athleisure) and Cotton On Kids (clothing for children up to 10 years old).

Speaking at the official opening, Mr. Reginald Selelo, Chief Operations Officer at BITC, stated his pleasure of officially opening the esteemed retail store.

“it is a true achievement to have successfully brought the Cotton On brand to Botswana as the group continues to expand its Africa presence with over 170 stores across South Africa and Namibia, and employing over 2000 locals in its Africa business – a remarkable achievement in just 7 years. It is my hope that we will see more of these jobs created for Batswana, and thus aiding in addressing the challenges of unemployment.”

Selelo further alluded that, Cotton On Group has a philanthropic arm – being Cotton On Foundation which has invested over AU$80 million in projects within countries which span across Uganda, Thailand, South Africa and Australia over the last 10 years.

Cotton On Foundation has committed to investing in projects in Botswana within the next 12 months.

I am very excited at the skills transfer that will transpire between Cotton On Group and our people here in Botswana, as well as the sourcing of products from our local suppliers within the SMME space. This resonates well with our focus on citizen economic empowerment as well as developing our local industries”, stated Selelo.

The Cotton On Group has grown steadily since the first store opened in Australia in 1991.

Since then, the Group has grown its footprint to over 1, 500 stores across 18 countries.

As a global retailer, the Group recognizes its responsibility to contribute positively to people, communities and the planet.

The Group has committed to eliminate plastic shopping bags from its stores globally, and sourcing 100% sustainable cotton by 2021.