Icing her way to the top

Heavenly Cakes BW founder and master baker, 36-year-old Malebogo von Rudloff is living proof that it is possible to have one’s cake and eat it.

The Gabane-born von Rudloff, a Design and Technology teacher at Ledumang Senior School in Gaborone, tells Voice Money it is never too late for one to follow their passion.

Her love for baking was ignited in her mother’s kitchen many moons ago, when they would bake together, making desserts for the family’s Sunday lunches.

“I was always intrigued by the science of turning basic ingredients into delicacies that were always a hit,” she explains, fondly remembering the long hours spent in the old woman’s kitchen, which laid the foundation for the cake-making business she started two years ago.

Basha, as she is also called, believes her name is an omen for her to help the youth, whom she has had the privilege of influencing and moulding as a teacher for the past 12 years.

The dedicated teacher reveals her D & T know-how has proved extremely useful when it comes to the elaborate decorations and designs required for her cakes.

“There is a lot of technical expertise that goes into cake making and my background as a D & T teacher comes in handy when making cakes that have mechanical aspects to them,” she says, adding she wants to see her business grow out of her family home in Gaborone’s Block 6 location, where she stays with her family of four.

Von Rudloff plans to move to a more commercially viable venue where she will be able to employ more manpower as the business grows.

Looking into the long-term future, the ambitious woman plans to open confectionery stores around the country, with the ultimate aim of conquering the regional and international market.

She further envisions starting a Baking School where she will teach aspiring bakers, both young and old, the intricacies of making delectable confectioneries.

Speaking on the country’s unemployment situation, von Rudloff advises that instead of viewing it as a problem, ‘unemployment should rather be seen as an opportunity, by the government and the youth’.

She insists that everyone is born with a God-given talent that they need to explore, adding confidently, “The money will easily follow!”

Reliving her experiences as an educator, von Rudloff, a staunch believer in advocating for the arts, reveals she has seen brilliant children marked as failures simply because they did not excel in academic subjects deemed ‘more important’.

She dreams of an education system that nurtures talent amongst learners as well as specific training in the fields so that the youth become a fulfilled nation that does what it loves – something she said would also positively contribute to the economic development and diversification of the country.

“There are no new jobs being created at the moment and heeding to this will go a long way in creating employment,” she highlights.