They’re definitely the group on everyone’s lips.

Ice Cold Mob has quickly risen to stardom with hits such as ‘About you’ featuring ATI, ‘Just do it’, ‘Changed’ and ‘Out of my League’.

This Sunday, after an impressive maiden appearance in Francistown last weekend, The Mob will grace The Hangout in Palapye at Little Paws Tea Garden.

The Hangout is a monthly gig that takes place on the last Sunday of every month.

Entrance is P50 per person.