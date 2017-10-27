IBOSSO stalks Tafic

Siyinqaba joins F-town’s 120 year celebrations

Bulawayo giants, Highlanders Football Club has vowed to spoil the party for Francistowners when they lock horns with local side Tafic Football Club at the Francistown Sports Complex on Saturday.

The match between the two giants forms part of Francistown’s 120 year celebrations.

The friendly match was bankrolled by Mascom Wireless to the tune of P106 000.

Highlanders will get a P60 000 appearance fee while the local side will receive P25 000 as a token of appreciation.

Speaking at the unveiling of the sponsorship Highlanders’ Chairman Modern Ngwenya toyed with opposing number in front of local media.

Ngwenya advised that Tafic should have looked for a less threatening opponent for the celebratory match.

“You can’t invite a stronger opponent when you are celebrating. We are going to spoil your party,” said Ngwenya.

The charismatic chairman said Highlanders is proud of the relationship they have with Botswana football as a whole.

“We have a special relationship with this country. Our former players have coached here, and these include Barry Dakar, Rahman Gumbo and Madinda Ndlovu,” he said.

For her part Mascom Wireless Chief Communications and Public Relations Officer Tebogo LebotseSebego said they are happy to be adding value to sport in the second city.

She said they have been concerned that they did not have a major event in Francistown like they do in Gaborone and Maun.

The match starts at 15:30 and is free for all.