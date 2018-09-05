“I will kill you and put your head on the veranda!”

Son threatens to copy Molepolole family murder

“So, you think Tebogo was a fool to kill his parents?”

This was the chilling question 22-year-old Kesaobaka Sekate asked his mother Keboemetse Sekate when she refused to give him the money he had requested.

The remark earned the mouthy Molepolole youth an appearance before court facing a threat to kill charge; it also earned him jail time as he was remanded behind bars until his next court appearance, scheduled for September 6.

The ‘Tebogo’ that Kesaobaka was referring to was 27-year-old Tebogo Ramantosha, the man who, along with three others, is accused of killing both his parents and younger brother in June.

In a murder mystery that shocked the nation, the deceased’s bodies were found at the family home in Molepolole’s Ntloolengwae Ward on June 21.

Their faces had been covered with duct tape and concealed with pieces of fabric while their hands and legs were tied together with shoelaces.

After their burial, Ramantosha went missing, sparking a nationwide police hunt which eventually ended in his apprehension and subsequent arrest on suspicion of murder.

Emotions over the massacre are still extremely raw in Molepolole making Kesaobaka’s comment particularly ill-advised.

Court heard how, on the 16th of August, Kesaobaka’s reference to ‘Tebogo’ was followed up by the following threat, “I will kill you and the police will find your head on the veranda!”

Prosecuting the case, Sub Inspector Maureen Segokgo revealed that investigations were still ongoing, with officers yet to record statements from some witnesses.

“The victim is the mother to the accused and they are staying together, therefore I make an application for the accused to be remanded to enable the investigating officer to complete investigations.

“We also have the fear that if granted bail the accused may continue with his mission,” stated Segokgo.

Given the chance to speak, Kesaobaka described his actions as a moment of madness in the heat of an argument.

He insisted that he could never kill his mum.

“It was just a brief loss of temper that made me say this; I didn’t mean it,” he told court.

However, his defence failed to impress Senior Magistrate Lindiwe Makgoro, who remanded Kesaobaka in custody.