I was misplaced at BDP-Ntime

*BDP’s intention was to end my political career

After spending six years in the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), Botswana National Front (BNF)’s prodigal son, Kagiso Ntime is back to his home where he had spent over 15 years before.

Already allegations are rife that BNF is busy scouting for a constituency to allocate to the specially elected councillor for 2019 elections.

The Voice Staffer, DANIEL CHIDA had sat for an interview with the man who was once dubbed, ‘Se se mo lebokosong,” after he resigned from the BNF.

Q:Why did you leave the BNF for BDP?

I had a strong opinion against the formation of a pact or opposition coalition, which had Botswana Movement for Democracy in it.

The party was new; therefore it needed to be tested first before it could be added to the coalition and before it could be allocated so many constituencies.

Just as I had suspected many BMD members then retraced their steps back to the BDP.

All I wanted was BNF and Botswana Congress Party to work together without BMD and when that didnt happen I left.

Q: You have since dumped BDP again, why?

BDP and BNF have different ideologies. I tried to influence policy reforms at the BDP but failed and it did prove that ideologically we were indeed different.

I have been advocating for issues such as fight against corruption, the gap between the poor and the rich, poor conditions of service, low pay and equal sharing of resources but I was not allowed to voice them out. BDP has no reform potential.

Again the BMD that I was against is no longer part of the UDC, so it made sense that I should g back to BNF.

Q: Did you raise those issues?

To get a platform to raise your views or contribute meaningfully at the BDP is very difficult even at congresses you cannot get a chance.

They do things in a rush and never discuss real issues.

All my time at the BDP there has never been a day that we discussed how to tackle unemployment and poverty, all we did was focus on personal issues.

After failing to get a chance to raise my issues at all the congresses I opted to do that through sub committees but nothing came out of that too.

I could see that intentions were to silence me and end my political career.

There were platforms like debates, which I thought I was better placed to take part in but I was never given the opportunity.

Q: On your arrival at the BDP you were given the limelight. You even toured the with party leaders, when did you get sidelined?

When you arrive at BDP they use you in their recruitment drive but once they see that you are getting the popularity they clamp you.

People who were threatened by my presence went to leadership and asked them to sideline me.

Some suspected that I was going to take their positions and had to find a way of lying to the leadership.

During the Mmadinare congress I had submitted my name to contest for Deputy Secretary but people came running pleading with me to drop out of the race, even some of the leaders pleaded with me and I had to abide by their request.

Q: Was that the only position you wanted then?

I had wanted to contest for Molepolole North but again I was asked not to, that made me wonder why I was always the one to be made to compromise.

I began to suspect that those who said there was a sinister motive to kill my political career were right.

Q. How can you summarise your six years stay at the BDP?

I was totally misplaced. The party does not have the ability to bring about radical economic transformation that is needed in Botswana.

There is no honesty and fairness at the BDP, although I don’t politically rate Tshepang Mabaila highly, his dismissal from the party was unfair.

The central committee took the decision based on hearsay and you can see they have time to play, instead of talking bread and butter issues; they spend a lot of time gossiping.

Q. There are allegations that you are frustrated because you joined the BDP because of your relationship with former President Ian Khama?

During Khama’s era I was suspected to be Mokgweetsi Masisi’s boy but now they have changed again.

I never joined the BDP because of someone, I was joining a party. The same way I am going back to BNF, it is about the party and not about an individual.

Q: There has been lot of changes in BNF, especially in the leadership, are you going to adapt?

BNF as a party has not changed although the leadership has changed.

If the new leadership is building on the foundations on which the party was formed then I do not see us having any problem.

Q: Do you still see yourself relevant to the current politics?

Of course, my motions at GCC always pass. Soon you will see changes in the GCC as auditors will be coming to audit all departments to check for maladministration practices that have been taking place, thanks to my motion that passed on Wednesday.

I am a militant, revolutionary and progressive politician.

Q: Will we see you contesting in one of the UDC constituencies?

I cannot rule that out, if people want me to contest, then I shall do so.