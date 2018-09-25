I want to lead BNF after Boko – Matlou

He made a name for himself as one of the leaders of the #IShallNotForget movement before focusing on politics.

An entrepreneur in the advertising, marketing and communications sector, Obakeng Matlou is a supremely confident individual who is not afraid to speak his mind.

The Voice Assignment Editor, DANIEL CHIDA paid Matlou a visit at his office in Fairgrounds, where the extremely ambitious politician voices his disappointment at being denied the opportunity to contest for Botswana National Front (BNF) in Mochudi East after the party cancelled their primary elections for next year’s general election.

Matlou, who had lost out in the BNF’s primary elections to represent the party in their March bye-election, even took the BNF to court but later dropped the case.

Q. Please take us through on what transpired at your constituency, Mochudi East in relation to primary elections for 2019.

Things happened! Before the 2014 elections I fancied contesting but decided to pause and focus on the 2019 general elections instead.

But when that time came, the party took a decision not to hold such elections!

Q. How did it happen?

I lost during primary elections after our negotiations to have a compromise failed.

The bye-election caught us off guard because, unlike in Tlokweng, there was no enough time to campaign before the primaries.

People thought compromising was not a democratic process and wanted all those with interest to go through elections.

I lost but my numbers were decent for someone who was new (Matlou received 363 votes compared to the winner Moagi Molebatsi’s 795).

I have been a member of BNF from way back but never once had I contested even for party position.

Q. I still want answers on what happened regarding calling off the primary elections?

I am a bit reserved on that but I am a democrat. We pride ourselves as the party that brought inner party democracy.

It is the BNF’s brainchild but if you look at the Botswana Democratic Party, they are doing it better than us – a case to refer to is the one for Moshupa/Manyana constituency where their Member of Parliament Karabo Gare was subjected to primary elections despite having won bye-elections just a few months before.

I was not prepared for it, I had thought the party would leave the matter to the constituency to deliberate on time but the Central Committee had taken a decision not to go through that phase.

What I know is that it was a divided opinion but Central Committee took a decision and went to brief us.

I was unhappy with the whole procedure because things have to be done from the bottom up, not from leadership to members.

Q. Did you make the party leadership aware of your grievances?

Yes, I did make my discontent known to the party leadership but they had a different view on how they perceived the matter.

I had wanted to take the matter up but decided not to. I would have loved to contest and lose in a dignified way, than being denied that opportunity.

I accepted what happened and have decided to move on and help the Umbrella for Democratic Change to win back the constituency.

I was the campaign manager in the last bye-elections and hope that he (Molebatsi) will rope me again.

The dynamics of politics in constituency is that we can still win it although we have a tough contender in Mabuse Pule.

The biggest task is to push people to register for elections.

Q. What does the future hold for you?

I cannot talk about 2024 elections now; I still want to focus on my business. I will support the party leadership while I do my humanitarian duties.

After the elections there is going to be a national congress and our President Duma Boko once said that if the UDC does not win government in 2019 then he is not going to contest again for the BNF leadership.

I would like to be seen leading the movement that I grew up supporting.

You know ambition is never a crime and I may try my hand in being the President of BNF!

I have confidence in myself and the leadership of BNF but if an opportunity avails itself for me to lead then I won’t hesitate to take up that position!

Q. Your last words?

I believe UDC is a strong brand and is likely to cause an upset and offer Batswana an alternative government in 2019.

The BDP has done its part but they look to have run out of ideas. I plead with Batswana to support and give us their votes!