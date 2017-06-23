Had I Known… My Story

If only I used the opportunities I had on education the way I used them on substances, then I would have a bright future and would be something great in life.

Every day when I woke up, cigarettes would be the first thing in my mind.

For me to satisfy the cravings for the day I had to smoke at least eight cigarettes.

I knew that smoking was not good for my health as it damages organs in the body; still I enjoyed how cigarettes warmed me up and helped me to relax.

I started using cigarettes and marijuana in 2015 when I was doing form 2.

This affected my education negatively because when I was under the influence I lost concentration during lessons.

I smoked weed every day and this led me to having problems in school. I was always punished for smoking.

Luckily, I have never been caught by the police.

It also put me into trouble because I acted without thinking.

When I was high on marijuana I would speak anyhow without considerations.

I used to feel like everyone was ‘smaller than me’, I took them for granted.

This affected my interaction with the other students, teachers, and my relationship with my family.

I drove people away from me with my unruly behavior.

Sometimes when I was very angry I would decide not to smoke as I was afraid of putting my life and other people’s lives at risk.

Regardless, weed was my night pill, it helped me to sleep.

Ever since my childhood I have always struggled with sleep, I would watch the night go by as I tossed and turned in my bed.

Weed helped to knock me out, but I would struggle to wake up in the morning.

I used to sleep in class during lessons and did not pay attention to the teachers.

This led me to acquiring poor grades. Marijuana was slowly destroying my mind.

Eventually all I could think about was getting my next joint.

I remember a friend of mine asking me, “Do you think that you are doing yourself justice? You used to perform better than me but now you are failing dismally”.

This got me thinking, but on the other hand I thought ‘’hey I can’t be addicted, I am young and a smart user’’.

I convinced myself that there are other people who are ‘junkies’ and that weed was not a drug.

Luckily no matter how much I hurt my family they never gave up on me.

They continued encouraging me to quit marijuana and cigarettes.

Eventually I realized how these substances were negatively affecting my life, my family and my education.

I decided to follow my loved ones’ advice and seek for assistance.

I started attending counselling sessions at BOSASNet.

I wasn’t easy but this helped me quit weed and cigarettes and regain control of my life.

It worked for me because I was determined to stop; I was fed up and tired of using drugs.

If you think that you might have a substance abuse problem, or if you have a friend or family member who does, we encourage you to seek help.

For some, it can mean the difference between life and death.

You can find BOSASNet on Facebook, visit us on www.bosasnet.com, or call us on 3959119 or 72659891 for more information.