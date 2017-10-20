‘I forgive you’

*Woman begs missing lover to come home *Boyfriend disappears after beating his lady

As she squatted on the ground to relieve herself on a hot, humid Sunday morning, 45-year-old Sister Radikoko was blissfully unaware that her world was about to come crashing down.

However, the mother-of-three’s bathroom break was brought to a painful halt when her jealous boyfriend of 15 years, Basimanebothle Moasetso, 50, mercilessly started beating her.

According to Radikoko, who is from Diabo settlement near Kanye, Moasetso was angry at the friendly, over-familiar way she had been greeting herdsmen.

He became convinced she was sleeping with them and, in a jealous rage, started beating her as she crouched in defenceless terror.

Moasetso, who is not the biological father of any of Radikoko’s children, ran off after the attack, which took place in the back yard, behind the couple’s house. He has not been seen since.

Despite all he has done to her, Radikoko is worried for his safety and desperate for her lover to return home.

“I went to Kanye police on Tuesday to report him as a missing person. All I want is for him to return home alive; he was angry the time he left home,” the concerned woman told The Voice, adding that she took the matter to the police because Moasetso’s family blame her for his disappearance.

Describing the incident that led to her man beating her before fleeing, Radikoko said, “We had an argument after he saw me greeting herdsmen.

“He punched me with a fist on my lower lip, I lost balance and fell on the ground,” she narrated, her badly swollen lower lip and bruised cheek a visual testament to her story.

When asked if she had in fact slept with any of the herdsmen, a dismissive Radikoko said the herdsmen in their settlement were youngsters, and she would never sleep with youngsters.

Indeed, she insisted that in their 15 years together, she had never cheated on Moasetso.

Confirming the incident, Superintendent Mogomotsi Mogale said they received a report of a missing person.

“A 45-year-old woman reported that she last saw the man she had been staying with on Sunday morning. Investigations into the matter are on-going,” said Mogale.