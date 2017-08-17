I don’t remember killing my mum

A 30-year-old man accused of murdering his mother claims he was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana and does not remember what happened.

Appearing before Mochudi Magistrate Court last week, Bongani Mokgethi claimed he has no recollection of the events that lead to his mother, 57-year-old Mmemme Mokgethi’s death.

It is alleged that the accused fatally stabbed Mmemme after she tried to break-up a knife fight between Bongani and his younger brother.

Applying for bail, a seemingly remorseful Bongani told court he could not believe he had killed his mother and begged to be released so that he can meet his relatives to apologise and reconcile.

“I am willing to change – I want to attend rehabilitation and counselling sessions. My father is a pastor and I believe he can help me with that,’ he pleaded.

Opposing bail, Investigating Officer Detective Constable, Oabona Modisaotsile told court that they had not completed their investigations.

He revealed the accused’s brother was recently discharged from hospital and so his statement had not yet been registered.

“The knife suspected to have been used has been taken to the laboratory for analysis and DNA needs to be conducted. We are still waiting for the postmortem results.

“His younger sibling’s life is at risk because we do not know what Bongani’s intentions are,” stressed Modisaotsile.

The case was postponed until the 22nd of August, with Magistrate Goabaone Ramapudi ruling that she would consider both the accused’s and the prosecution’s bail arguments.

Bongani’s remand was extended until then.