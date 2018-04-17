“I do not consult anyone, not even the President”

The Director General of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) Isaac Kgosi says he does not consult anyone, including the President of the country.

Kgosi maintained at another charged Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this morning that as the head of the intelligence service he does not consult anyone when it comes to the dealings of the DISS because he is the accounting officer.

The DISS boss was answering a question posed to him by the Selibe Phikwe West Member of Parliament Dithapelo keorapetse.

Keorapetse who is also the chairman of the current PAC asked if the former President Ian Khama was aware of the P118M that was used to source equipment from an Israeli company.

Kgosi responded ” I do not consult anyone , I am the accounting officer and I am responsible for the DISS. I did not consult the President on this matter, I did not consult any other committee.”

In this morning proceedings the spy chief still maintained that he will not answer any questions relating to documents which are classified.

Kgosi populary known as Mzico also maintained that he will also not answer to question about matters which are before court.

Still at the PAC the Attorney General Nchunga Nchuga also shockingly said that he does not know whether or not the law permits Kgosi to discuss documents that are classified.

The PAC review on the National Petroleum Fund (NPF) continues this afternoon with the former Minister of The Ministry, Kitso Mokaila.