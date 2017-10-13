‘I didn’t touch her’

MAN ACCUSED OF RAPE AND MURDER PROCLAIMS HIS INNOCENCE

One of the men accused of raping and killing a 56-year-old Sabrana Hospital employee insists he has nothing to do with the incident.

Appearing before Lobatse Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 26-year-old Otlhomame Setshwano proclaimed his innocence as he stood in the dock with his co-accused, David Sibanda, 23.

The duo are charged with the brutal murder and rape of Reolebe Serwana, who is thought to have been killed on the 1st of September this year.

Having been reported missing by her worried family, Serwana’s corpse was discovered two days later at her home in Lobatse’s Botoka Ward.

After gaining entry to Serwana’s unlocked house, police officers found her dead body hidden under large carrier bags, her hands tied behind her back and her mouth stuffed with a cotton cloth.

Setshwano and Sibanda were arrested the same day when Police realised they were pulling electricity from the house to use at their nearby car wash.

It is alleged that the duo attacked Serwana, who was a typist at Sabrana Hospital, after she finished bathing from an outdoor area.

Given a chance to speak before court, Sibanda pleaded for a bail hearing date to be set, grieving that they had been remanded for a long time.

However, when it was his turn to be heard, Setshwano instructed his co-accused not to include him in any of his pleas.

“Speak for yourself only, I did not commit any offence – do not involve me when addressing court,” remarked Setshwano, to the packed court’s bemused amusement.

The two suspects were then remanded in custody until the 19th of October, when court will make a ruling on their bail.