I didn’t steal any money- Masisi

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has parried away any allegations linking him to the looting of public funds, following revelations by former Cabinet Minister, Sadique Kebonang in court yesterday.

When giving testimony in court, Kebonang accused Masisi of receiving money from the embattled CMB private equity firm.

He told court that CMB bosses, Tim Marsland and Moitsheki Lekakakale met Masisi who was the then Vice President and told him that they wanted to donate towards his campaign.

Kebonang further testified that it was then that Masisi told the CMB executives that if they wanted to donate towards his campaign, they should direct the funds to him (Kebonang), who then as a team member in Masisi’s campaign team, would know how to utilize the funds.

When responding to a question from The Voice newspaper at yesterday’s press briefing, Masisi said “This thing that I am going to lift my presidential immunity to testify in court I have read about, nna I pledge my innocence with respect to taking money or any such allegation.”

“The bottom line is these must go through the full test of a judicial process. The truth of where the money is must be found, and who took the money and if they took it properly or not. Whatever is said in court must be subjected to a full test,” Masisi said.

Masisi further maintained his innocence and said he never stole any money.

“We campaigned as a team when going to Tonota. We did our very best to be judicious and we informed everyone that this must be clean money. I will never stand in the way of anyone being pursued for corruptive behavior, never,” Masisi said and added: “As president I am interested in public money coming back, I want to know where it is that has gone astray and it must come back.”