I didn’t rape her – her father did!

Teenager cleared of rape allegations as cops swoop on victim’s father

A young man who has been living in shame for over a month after being accused of raping a minor is fighting to clear his name after the real culprit was arrested by the police last week.

The 12 year old victim’s 39 year old unemployed father was arrested in Monarch Area 8, on 4th November after the young girl was questioned by the central police.

After learning about the arrest of the young girl’s father, a relieved 18-year old Lore Stock told The Voice in an exclusive interview that he had endured abuse in the neighborhood as his peers accused him of raping a minor.

The Molepolole born native said earlier in September he was taken to the police station and was questioned on suspicions that he was sleeping with the young girl.

“It came as a shock to me. This young girl and her friends used to follow me around and profess their love for me. I reported this matter to my pastor at Universal Church who reprimanded them,” he said.

Stock said one afternoon while taking a shower the girl’s mother and father accompanied by the police budged into the house and accused him of sleeping with their minor daughter.

“I flatly denied the accusations, but her mother insisted in front of the police that she was certain that I was sleeping with her daughter,” he said.

The traumatized Stock said he was taken in for questioning where he still maintained his innocence.

“They asked the girl if I ever slept with her and she shook her head, but when they asked her who did, she kept quite as if she was scared to talk,” recalled Stock.

According to soft spoken Stock, the interrogation continued until way after midnight with officers threatening to lock him up if he didn’t own up.

“They took my blood samples for DNA even now they have not brought the back the results but the girl’s results have shown that she had sexual intercourse,” he said.

“I was called derogatory names in Monarch, many pointing fingers at me saying I slept with a child. I wish people could see that I am innocent,” the young mansaid, adding that he suspects the mother implicated her to protect her lover and father to his child.

“I was nearly sent to jail for a crime I did not commit,” Stock said.

The Voice tracked down the mother (names withheld) of the victim to Area 9 in Monarch and she flatly refused to comment.

A Special Constable by profession, the mother said she knew nothing of the matter.

The Voice also interviewed the girl’s aunt who currently stays with the Standard six pupil. She revealed that the mother has since chased the young girl out of the house.

“I took her in, because she had nowhere to go,” she said.

Francistown Police Station Commander, Lebalang Maniki confirmed to The Voice that they are investigating the girl’s father for possible sex crimes.

The Voice learnt that on the fateful night the suspect asked his daughter to accompany him somewhere.

On their way back at around 2200hrs he grabbed her by the throat and dragged to the banks of Ntshe River where he raped her.

When they got home the mother asked where they were from in the middle of the night and the distraught daughter narrated her ordeal to the mother.

The mother then reported the matter to the police.

Maniki told The Voice that he could not state whether it was the first occurrence or an abuse that has been going on over a long period of time.

“The medical results will tell if it was the first time and whether he used protection. The man has been released from our cells but will not be staying in the same yard with the victim,” said Maniki.

He said their main concern is the victim who should be protected from ridicule and media attention.

“This is the first case of its kind in my jurisdiction this year.

“Normally it happens with step fathers, not biological fathers,” said Maniki further urging parents to be protectors of their children.