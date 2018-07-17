I did not defend Kgosi, Khama- Boko

Leader of opposition explains motion of no confidence on Masisi

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) leader, Duma Boko was not advancing the interests of the former Director General (DG) of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security services (DISS), Isaac Kgosi and neither was he protecting the interests of former President, Lieutenant General Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama, when he tabled a motion of no confidence on state President, Mokgweetsi Masisi this week.

Clarifying issues in an interview on Wednesday, Boko stated that, “There must be a few genuine misunderstandings, but a lot of it was politically mischievous. Before tabling the motion, I said I hold no beef for the man (Masisi). The motion was not informed by hatred against my good friend Masisi. It was not informed by hatred or malice against him and he still remains my friend.”

Through the motion Boko argued that it was wrong for President Khama to be denied the right to appoint Kgosi his private secretary as per Khama’s wishes.

His contention was that since Kgosi was not tried and found guilty of any offence, it was wrong and unfair to deny the former DG an opportunity to be employed in the public service.

Kgosi’s job as Director General of the DISS was abruptly terminated shortly after President Masisi succeeded Khama in April. Recently Khama named him as his preferred candidate for the position of private secretary to the former president, a decision that Masisi thwarted.

Boko argued that as the leader of opposition who has always advocated for DISS, to be dismantled he wanted Masisi’s government to try Kgosi through the courts so that his suspected atrocities or crimes could be exposed.

“I was not speaking for Kgosi, but rather for Botswana. Let the BDP prosecute Kgosi so he can tell his side of the story. We want it to play in the public space. Whatever he did that may be wrong, it was according to the powers he was given by the DISS act that we have always opposed. What I have always said consistently is that firing Kgosi alone is not a solution. I was saying Masisi must account to everything that happened across a wide spectrum of government institutions. Is that defending Kgosi? I don’t think so, It is defending Botswana, its honour and integrity,” Boko stated.

All he was doing, he said, was to defend justice regardless of who was at the receiving end of injustice.

“I have to defend justice and justice means that when you take action against a human being, you need to act within the ambit of the rule of law. The central point was to call the BDP bluff; because all I know is that they can never prosecute Kgosi.

They fear him because whatever he did was within the law, the same laws they wouldn’t repeal,” Boko explained.