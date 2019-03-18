I am building a new team- Mpote

Botswana Senior National Team interim Head Coach, Mogomotsi Teenage Mpote, says he has decided to call up a youthful squad for the AFCON qualifier against Angola because he is building a new team.

Last week Mpote announced his final squad for the game which will be played this Friday at Francistown Sports Complex.

The game will be more like an international friendly for the Zebras as Botswana is already out of the competition.

Mpote took over the reigns at the national team after Botswana Football Association (BFA) parted ways with Coach Major David Bright due to the Zebras lacklustre performance.

He will be working with Razor Tsatsilebe as his assistant and Modiri Carlos Marumo as the Goalkeeper Coach.

Mpote says they are grooming a youthful team looking at the future as there are other competitions like CHAN and COSAFA coming up.

He said the selected squad comprises the best crop of players the in the country and are all playing in the Premier League.

“I have coached most of them in the U23 team. It is a young squad that went through proper development under BFA structures. We are looking at taking them to the next level which senior national team and I believe they will bring results,” said Mpote.

BFA Chief Executive Officer Mfolo Mfolo said they have sent a proposal to Minister of Youth Empowerment Sport and Culture Development Tshekedi Khama to take care of the Zebras.

He said in some countries the government is taking care of the technical team, pay players’ bonuses and appearance fee so they are negotiating with the ministry to do the same.

Mfolo said the current budget is not enough to sustain the national team.

‘Once a commitment is there we will advertise the position of the national team coach and it will be open even for the local coaches to apply. We are looking beyond this game wit Mpote because we still have CHAN and COSAFA so he will take us through the journey,’ he added.