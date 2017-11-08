Husband strangles wife before hanging himself

Police in are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Francistown’s Block 5 location involving a married couple.

Superintendent Neo Serumola of Kutlwano police station says they responded to a report at around 6.30pm last Thursday and that when they arrived at the scene the couple were already dead.

“When we got to the crime scene we found the man hanging from the rafters of their rented house while the body of a woman was lying motionless on the floor and we suspect she had been strangled. The man was 33-years-old and the woman 26,” revealed the station commander adding that the man used an electric cable to hang himself.

The incident, according to Serumola, was reported by neighbours who explained that the couple had had a quarrel and that when they did not see or hear them later in the afternoon they went to check on them at their house where they found them dead.

“This is a fifth murder case we recorded this year and most of such incidents are a result of domestic disputes. I urge people to seek help from church elders, parents and social workers instead of taking matters into their own hands,” advised Serumola.