Hunyepa dismisses BNF mass exodus

While former BNFYL President lashes out at ‘Fear Fokol’ group

Spokesperson for Botswana National Front (BNF), Justin Hunyepa, has dismissed allegations that his party will soon experience a mass exodus of members to the newly established Alliance for Progressives (AP).

Hunyepa’s justification follows a statement that was made by former BNF Youth League President, Khumoekae Richard, this week.

Following an announcement on his resignation from the BNF, Richard told The Voice on the sidelines of a media briefing this week that a number of the BNF members called him telling him about their imminent resignations.

“Apart from the youth league which I have confidence that all the members are going to resign, majority of the Members of Parliament and Councillors are coming too. Some told me immediately after my conference while some called me as I was on my way. People are leaving BNF in numbers,” he said.

He said that majority of the BNF were no longer happy with Boko’s leadership and had long wanted out. “The regressive will be separated from the progressives. It is an individual decision though”.

However Hunyepa dismissed the insinuation saying true members of the BNF were not going anywhere.

“I know our party is going through some challenges, but this is not the first time we find ourselves in such a state. We regret losing our members but it must not be exaggerated. I cannot tell now if we will lose our MPs and Councillors but I doubt if they will risk that because they are sitting on BNF stronghold constituencies and are likely to lose elections if they go.”

Meanwhile, Richard lashed out at a BNF group known as ‘Fear Fokol’, labelling them ‘a secret society of a crazy lot who harass and insult everyone within and outside BNF except God’.

“They rule the party from the graves and have their sharp claws gripped on the party office for control purposes, they do as they please,” he said.

He said some of the Fear Fokol members have the guts to call the Vice President, Reverend Prince Dibeela, on his phone and insult him questioning why he gives interviews to the media.

He asked if the party was leaderless as no one was taking action against the Fear Fokol group.

However, Hunyepa pleaded with party members to bring evidence on whatever they see as violation on party issues.

“I am aware of groups such as Combats and Fear Fokol, but if there is something offensive that they do then members should bring forward any evidence.”

Hunyepa said the BNF is a big organisation that is bound to have challenges.