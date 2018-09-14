Hunter’s, AFSTEREO release Airplay Classics

Hunter’s has partnered with AFSTEREO Botswana in releasing their second compilation titled Hunter’s Airplay Classics Vol.2 that aims to appreciate and revive memories of artists that shaped the urban music scene in Botswana.

Hunter’s is a category leader in Ciders, and offers a refreshing alternative to Premium Beer.

“Music plays a critical role as one of the brand pillars for Hunter’s, we saw it fit to not only do this compilation but to also acknowledge the artists that shaped urban music for Botswana youth,” said Lekgotla Ntshole, Trade Marketing Manager at Distell Botswana.

AFSTEREO Botswana is the leading supplier of real-time radio and television insights to the media, marketing research, auditing, regulatory and music industry in Botswana.

According to David Moepeng, Managing Director at AFSTEREO Botswana, “Hunter’s Airplay Classics Vol.2 is another initiative by the company, in partnership with Hunter’s cider that aims to promote local music.”

Through buying music rights from the record labels of the respective songs featured in the compilation, AFSTEREO Botswana is the publisher of the compilation.

Moepeng added that the partnership was a result of the rapid growing interest in local music by Batswana.

Hunter’s prides itself in supporting local music and has embarked on a journey to be a small step in the right direction to inspire local artists to continue producing music and refreshing Batswana’s drinking occasions.

Last year, Hunter’s and AFSTEREO Botswana partnership resulted in the release of the first Hunter’s Airplay Classics compilation with music from artists such as Zeus, Scar, Stagga, Vee Mampeezy, T-Joint to mention but a few.

“The strategy is to be relevant, as well as build emotional resonance with the new generation of influential consumers in the midst of ever changing market trends,” added Ntshole.

The compilation brings together unparalleled combination of raw lyrical talent and productions that dominated airwaves in the early 2000s.

The Hunter’s Airplay Classics Vol.2 compilation includes classics from Vee Mampeezy, MMP Family, 3rd Mind, Scar, DJ Kuchi and many more.

Songs were selected based on popularity and are in no particular order.

The compilation will be available for a 12pack of any Hunter’s 440ml in selected Liquorama, Tops and Pick n Pay bottle stores nationwide.