Hummer stable presents Naak musiq

Known as MJ from Generations by his legion of followers, Naak Musiq will be in Botswana on Friday to perform at United Lounge in a show dubbed ‘Dance Till You Drop Night’.

The award winning South African celebrity is a household name in the entertainment industry through his Generations role and has been the pillar of the Durban House Music Crew for many years.

Other performers at the July 7 event, which will be hosted by Allan Govie and DJ Cee, include the Legendary Easy B of Monate Fela Productions, DJ Sly, DJ KSB and Teaz.

The show, which is brought by Hummer Entertainment, will start at 1800hrs with revellers having to part with P70 to join the party.