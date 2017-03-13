From humble beginnings to greatness

A young Zezuru woman making waves in the corporate world

Don’t be fooled by her small frame and demeanor, 32-year-old Mosa Dube is a fireball.

Her eyes sparkle and she gets animated when she speaks of her journey from humble beginnings to a self-assured and assertive woman she has become.

“In a sense I can honestly say I have always known I will one day reap the benefits of my hard labour but I must confess that I have truly been favoured and blessed with the best parents.”

Born to a Ndebele mother; Yoana and Sotho father Alpheous Mahadi Dube, the feisty Dube grew up in Molapowabojang without the life comforts many take for granted.

“My siblings and I used to walk a good ten kilometers to Hill Primary School and later Molapowabojang Primary. Getting an education is all my parents worked for which was an anomaly in our Zezuru tradition.”

As a Zezuru (religious sect) young girl who grew up in a community that followed long-standing traditions such as child labour and early marriage of young girls one would be forgiven to say the Dubes’ household was “strange”.

“When my parents met, my father joined my mother’s church and we were raised in the African Gospel Church of God. Though we were and still are staunch church members, my parents did not subscribe to some church practices that many outside our community and even within find peculiar.”

The Dubes’ were determined to give their children exposure and education so that they can have options of how they want to live their lives.

The would- be lawyer was smart and did exceptionally well throughout her studies despite the challenges.

“Both my parents were illiterate so I could not get assistance with homework and assignments. But there was an upside to this, as I studied harder and paid attention during classes, a habit I carried all the way until I graduated at university with a law degree.”

Law fascinated her largely because she has always wanted to do something that involved helping others and she believed the profession pays.

“Who doesn’t want to earn a lot of money?” She says with a hearty laugh.

But above everything else Dube wanted to make her parents proud.

“I cannot begin to tell you what it means to be a lawyer in my family. My father used to travel to Mafikeng to buy his wares and he would need me to explain written documents for him. He would show me off and even called me his teacher.”

Currently Dube is relishing her deployment at the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture.

Recently when the momentous occasion of the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of Botswana Children’s Cancer and Hematology Centre was conducted; it was with pride that Dube attended the event.

In full white regalia worn widely by women of her faith, Dube was not only admired for her choice of ensemble but for also being the legal head that drafted and negotiated the Agreement.

This historic milestone is a partnership between the Ministry of Health and the American government.

The construction of the hospital will see to the treatment and improvement of the prognosis of thousands of patients living with cancer and blood disorders in Southern and Eastern Africa; furthermore saving the government of Botswana millions of pula spent in sending patients to other hospitals for treatment.

Dube has had a remarkable rise, which has seen her bag two promotions at Attorney General Chambers in record time.

The accelerated promotions were not only a vote of confidence on Dube but also a welcome show of trust from her colleagues and employer. As a senior state counsel, Dube’s plate is full.

Quizzed on her choice of attire on one of the most important days of her work life Dube shares her passion for her religion.

“I was not just celebrating a milestone, I was also reflecting on my journey. There is a lot of misconception regarding the Zezuru religion especially as we don’t get to know or see any professionals that follows it, yet there are many women like myself and men who are exceptional in various fields of study they undertake.”

The church she explains has many followers all over the world and every year in September she looks forward to joining other members in Gandandazara, Zimbabwe.

“I love my work but I am equally committed to my faith.” She says

Bazezuru believe that wearing white represents the Holy Spirit and it wards off bad luck.

Like most young women, Dube confesses to her love for clothes with a penchant for shoes. She even wears her traditional Zezuru attire with flair of panache.

“People are often surprised and even ask if I am a “Mozezuru”. I see it as an opportunity to share my teachings and do my bit at dispelling some myths. It is important to be astute and not to be apologetic. Know your story.”

When not engaged with work, Dube enjoys spending time with family and delights in being able to honour a personal pledge of building her family their dream home.

“My dear father passed on in 2012, the very year I started working. It still saddens me that he did not get to see and enjoy my success. He was my biggest cheerleader. I did however honor him with a decent burial and I am comforted knowing that he would be proud of the woman I have become. I have him to thank for that.”

NOTE:

Mosa’s favorite song is lucky Dube’s Shembe is the way

She unwinds by reading, especially magazines

She loves Setswana cuisine

Plans on engaging on a giving back project

She is grateful for all her teachers from Molapowabojang, Chichi CJSS, Lobsec and UB

She admires former Attorney General Athaliah Molokomme