Human trafficking suspects granted bail

Three Malawian men facing six counts of human trafficking have been granted bail by a Francistown High court.

Appearing before Justice Bashi Moesi of the Francistown High Court last week, John Luke Mayodi (38), Enock Nkatha (28) and Gaston Kamanga (25) were each granted a P15 000 conditional bail.

They were also ordered to surrender their passports to Tatitown police and to nevergo to any border gate. The suspects were also ordered to never contact any of the witnesses.

“The applicants should not go within five kilometers of any of Botswana’s international borders, must report at Tatitown police station on Sundays and Wednesdays between 0730hrs and 1700hrs,” Justice Moesi ruled.

The accused are alleged to have smuggled five women, Sakina Kapota, Mary Mhone, and Malise Biston, Thomas Manda and a baby boy- Craig Kapota into the country, enroute to South Africa from Malawi.

They were arrested at Botswana’s Kazungula border post on the 11th of July 2016.

Before their last mention the accused had requested the court to dismiss the case as they said the prosecution did not have any evidence to prove that ‘the so called victims were being taken to SA for exploitation’.

The ruling on the said “no case to answer application” is due for delivery on the 23rd of March this year.

Human trafficking is a serious offence carrying a maximum sentence of not less than P100, 000 fine or a custodial term not exceeding 15 years or both.