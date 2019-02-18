Human remains found burnt in the bush

Police have confirmed the grisly discovery of human remains that were found burnt with a tyre in the bush at Ratotoboro settlement near Molepolole on Valentine’s day.



The remains were said to have been found by a passerby at around 1530 hrs while looking for his cattle in the area, about 6km from the road leading to Mahetlwe lands.





Molepolole Police’s Superintendent Lebani Burns told this publication that the incident was suspected to have occurred on the same day that the corpse was found as the face was still fresh.



Burns said preliminary investigations could not establish if the deceased was male or female.



He however explained that a brownish nail polish was discovered on the toes and that the face is of a young person between the ages of 20 and 25 years.



“The whole body was burnt and only the broken left ankle remained as well as part of the face. We suspect that the deceased’s face was covered before it was burnt, as remains of a white t-shirt were found covering the face,” said the concerned Burns before revealing that about 6 tyres that were identified by tyre rings on top of the corpse were suspected to have been used.





“The broken leg is a sign of struggle, even the tongue was out and only small pieces of shrunk hair had remained on the forehead. I also think transportation was used to dump the body as residents were called to assist in identifying the face and they said they have never seen such face around the area. The remains have been taken to the forensic laboratory,” he said.





Superintendent Burns has appealed to members of the public to assist in identifying the remains at Scottish Livingstone Hospital.