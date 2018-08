Local Motswakolista HT Tautona has released his latest offering ‘O njesitseng’, the lead single to his upcoming album set to be released soon.

Produced by Yung Fella, also known as Kagiso Kenosi of Young and Authentic, the track features vocals from the super talented Katso Lejuta.

The single will be available for streaming across all social media platforms, BW Made store, amazon and iTunes.