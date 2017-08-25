HRDC CEO launches ‘Clothe – A – Child’ Campaign

Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) Chief Executive Officer, Dr Raphael Dingalo and his staff have embarked on a charitable Clothe- A-Child campaign.

Through their admirable Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative they will collect new and used clothes, stationery, toiletry, toys and fleece blankets for donation to the less privileged communities.

Upon launching the campaign on August 11th Dr Dingalo said the initiative was an implementation of the CSR plans undertaken by HRDC this financial year.

“The main purpose of the campaign is to collect as much clothing stationery, shoes, fleece blankets and toiletry and ultimately donate it to the less privileged especially children from identified communities in Botswana,” he proudly asserted.

Dr. Dingalo further said HRDC staff needed to appreciate what they have, as they have been blessed with good jobs and therefore it is imperative that they also consider giving back to the community. He said, “I am glad that you concerted to select community needs that can be met most directly by our unique resources to deliver meaningful charity value, thereby putting a smile in the faces of the less privileged as this simple gesture will go a long way in enhancing the lives of the affected members of the community.”

Dr. Dingalo and his staff pledged clothes and money that will be donated to an identified school that HRDC will adopt.

“I am standing here advocating for children, who did not choose to come from these households where there is poverty, therefore they have to be accorded a conducive environment that will enable them to excel in their academic studies,” he said.

HRDC has developed guidelines on key thematic areas that have been identified and they include; Education and Training issues;Health;Environmental Sustainability; Sports; Natural Disasters and Community involvement.