HRDC announces dates for Skills Fair and Career clinics

Human Resource Development Council (HRDC), has announced dates for this year’ Skills Fair and Career clinics to be held in three areas of the country.

The Council Chief Executive Officer, Dr Raphael Dingalo, told the media this week that the fair will kick-start in Francistown and will run from the 6th to the 8th of March at Business Botswana Northern Trade Fair grounds.

In the same month, from the 12th to the 13th, the fair will head to Maun for the first time which Dingalo says it is meant to address issues of access and fairness.

The last event is scheduled to take place in the capital, Gaborone and will run from the 25th to the 29th of March.

The fair which has been held annually for the last 10 years brings together tertiary institutions and learners across all levels of education to explore and make informed decisions on intended career paths.

Dingalo described the fair as a critical component in the country’s transformation and diversification agenda.

It is further described as an important tool in transforming the country from a resource-based economy into a knowledge base one.