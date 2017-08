Legendary Jazz artist, Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, will tonight perform at Botswanacraft during the Mascom Live Sessions.

Hotstix, as the Jazz guru is called, is expected to belt out some of his hits such as Shikisha, Jive Soweto, Taxi Driver and Thiba Kamoo.

He will share the stage with artist of the moment, A.T.I, as well as Robbie Rob.