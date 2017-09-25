Hotspurs keeper dies from knife attack

Police have confirmed the death of Mahalapye Hotspurs goal keeper, Kagiso ‘Kaiser’ Khalipha, who succumbed to a knife wound he sustained in a brawl at Gaborone West on Friday.

Khalipha is said to have died a day after he was admitted at Princess Marina hospital.

It is alleged that Khalipha was brutally stabbed by his rival, Keabetswe Tapologo with a knife on the chest during a fight over a bag.

Confirming the murder incident, Assistant Superintendent Tlotlanang Mogwase said Khalipha was rushed to Block 9 clinic where he was referred to Princess Marina Hospital.

He is said to have died the following day (Saturday) at around 1610hrs. “Investigations are still at initial stages, but the suspect has been arrested is due to appear before court,” Mogwase said.

Speaking to Voice Online, Mahalapye Hotspurs official- Oageng Marley Raditsebe, said the 20-year-old keeper was suppose to report for training last week but never showed up.

He said he had come to Gaborone for trials to try his luck with premier league teams after Hotspurs relegated to first division last season.

“Our Manager called him on Tuesday asking him to come for training and we were shocked to hear the bad news on Saturday. This is a great loss to football family because Kaiser was a young and promising talented player. He joined us back in 2011 when he was at junior school and he helped us to get promoted to first division until we went to premier league. He had a bright future in football it is just that sometimes these boys do not get proper guidance or advice,” said Raditsebe.