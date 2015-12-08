Hot Temperatures Expected Until Friday

Department of Meteorological Services has warned that extremely hot temperatures that have been observed since Sunday are expected to continue countrywide up to Friday this week.

The temperatures are expected to range between 38-42 degrees Celsius.

However, the department says, there is still a possibility of isolated (30%) thundershowers over most parts of the country from Wednesday 9th December 2015.

These extremely hot temperature conditions, the department adds, are due to the persistence of hot northerly continental air mass or wind flow.

The Department has further advised members of the public to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from these adverse weather conditions. “These measures may include among others; to drink more water regardless of your activity level, to void prolonged stay under the sun, if at all possible stay under the shade. Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat or umbrella,” the department says in a media release.