Horny thokolosi goes hump in the night

VILLAGE TERRORISED BY MYSTERIOUS SEX ATTACKS

Since the start of May a ‘creepy creature’ has haunted the women of Mothabaneng village, raping them in their sleep and sometimes excreting on their nightwear.

Located in Bobirwa District, the small settlement’s female population are living in fear they could be next on the horny thokolosi’s hit list.

Desperate for help after receiving several complaints from distressed residents, village chief, Kgosi Bethuel Machete has turned to Eloyi church for spiritual intervention.

“It is true, our village is being tormented by a creepy creature which has allegedly been raping women. The victims often discover that they have been used sexually when they get up in the morning,” Kgosi Machete told The Voice in an exclusive interview this week.

He revealed the attacks actually began in 2014 but had increased drastically in the last few weeks.

A puzzled Machete explained that in the numerous cases he has received, all of the violated women stated they did not see the creature that attacked them.

“I am told that it is very jealous. If a woman has had sex before it arrives, it gets angry and excretes on her. But if the man have not yet touched her, it allegedly sends him into a deep sleep, pushes him aside and then helps itself to the woman,” continued the village elder, who likened the being’s footprints to a baboon’s, ‘albeit with a slight difference’.

Machete further revealed that in one incident the creature raped a woman who was still nursing vaginal stitches, incurred during childbirth.

According to the Kgosi, the beast does not only attack at night.

“In one of the cases, an elderly woman says the thing tripped her while she was going about her duties at home and used her during the daylight. However, she says she never saw the thing, but could only feel that she was being used.”

The creature is said to have attacked Police officers as well.

In one of the cases it allegedly left a television set on top of a sleeping special constable when she was on her menstrual period.

According to reports from the village, the beast has also left a trail of dead dogs behind him.

It is against this backdrop that Machete has called in renowned thokolsi hunters Eloyi to exorcise the creature and end its reign of terror.

A representative from the church, Prophet Motshidisi Motshidisi confirmed the invitation and revealed the exorcism will be conducted this Saturday.

“We will have an all night service in Selebi-Phikwe on Friday and then go to Mothabaneng early Saturday morning to exorcise the thokolosi.

“We have been informed that it is a short man who goes about raping women at night and killing dogs. Some say he stays at the village’s cemetery,” Motshidisi disclosed, the thrill of the imminent hunt obvious in his slightly breathless tone.

Meanwhile, Semolale Police Station Commander, Gaodirelwe Motlhagodi confirmed knowledge of the alleged creature, but says no formal reports have been lodged hence they have not carried out any investigations.