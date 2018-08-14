Hooligans beat up police officers

Francistown police are investigating a case in which four police officers were beaten up by hooligans’ on Sunday morning in Phase 6 location.

Central police station commander, Lebalang Maniki, confirmed the incident and explained that the police officers had gone to attend to a report when the incident occurred.

“Four police officers responded to a report at around 4am as residents were complaining about loud music that was playing at a party in the neighbourhood. The revelers at the party were not cooperative and they attacked police officers with bottles and stones. They also damaged the police car, breaking the windscreen and windows,” revealed Maniki adding that the officers then called the office for reinforcement.

“We managed to arrest some of the hooligans who assisted us in arresting the others from different locations in the city. So far, we have 22 people in custody aged between 20 and 35 years and they will soon appear before court,” a concerned Maniki said.

Maniki said the assaulted police officers were taken to Nyangagbwe Referral hospital where they were treated and discharged.

He added that those arrested face three counts of malicious damage to property, assaulting police officers on duty and public nuisance. “The entertainment equipment was confiscated it is part of investigation. The organisers of the party and the DJ are also going to face a charge of noise and nuisance,” said the police chief.

Maniki urged people not to play music loudly in an open space without permission. “People should refrain from obstructing police officers doing their duty as lawful action will be taken against them. Most of the arrested suspects are young people and we appeal to parents to talk to their children and instill good behavior,” Maniki said.