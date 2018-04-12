Hon Nkaigwa kicked out of Parliament

Member of Parliament for Gaborone North, Haskins Nkaigwa was on Tuesday afternoon kicked out of Parliament after an exchange of words with the Deputy Speaker, Kagiso Molatlhegi.

Nkaigwa wanted the Deputy Speaker to ask Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Thapelo Olopeng to withdraw what he termed was a defamatory statement on his character.

Hon Olopeng had told the house that Nkaigwa was the one who didn’t want the Hamptons Festival to be held at Duma FM grounds.

Hon Nkaigwa took offence to this and wanted Hon Olopeng to withdraw his statement.

“Where do I get the powers to stop a festival, I am not working at Gaborone City Council, I want Olopeng to withdraw his words because it will mislead the nation.

If he doesn’t withdraw, his words will be recorded in the Hansard and I will be the victim of false statement,” asked Nkaigwa.

Molathegi did not accede to that and called Parliament to proceed with other duties of the day. A war of words erupted forcing the Deputy Speaker to chase him from the house.

This did not go well with some members of the house from the opposition who thought Molatlhegi was being unfair.