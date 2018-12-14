Home coming Thabala

Residents of Thabala village will be treated to an epic Christmas festival featuring a proud son of the soil from Tamasane, Onkagetse Nfila and his Tutume born fiancé Keletso Madubeko.

The duo, going by stage name Madala vs KellyJess, will invade the small village 35km west of Serowe for an evening of electrifying performances.

The line-up includes equally talented local artists including the ever-lively Thabo Yo Mosweu, Acuz, OT and Ryino Musica Afro-Kwasa Star plus many others.

Tickets are P30 singles and P50 double.