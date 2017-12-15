Home Coming Show celebrates 10 years in style

The annual Home Coming Concert will celebrate its 10th edition on the 24th of December in Mahalapye.

The show is the brainchild of legendary DJ, Easy B of Monate Fela Promotions.

The event, which has become increasingly popular over the years, will see the likes of DJ Fresh, Bucie, Heavy K, Black Motion, Brendan Praise and Miss P sharing the stage with a plethora of local acts.

The long list of home grown talent on display includes Big Weekend’s Artist of the Year, ATI, as well as Charma Gal, Ban T, Chrispin the Drummer, Ricky Lamar, NT Base, DJ Kuchi, Mr Yummy, Bakito, Gabs Diva and many more.

VIP tickets are going for P600 while general ones are selling at P150.

The show dubbed #GaseYaBana will open its gate at 1000hrs and will go on until late.