Zimbabweans optimistic about the future

There were widespread celebrations in Zimbabwe on Tuesday as news broke that former President Robert Mugabe had finally tendered in his resignation.

Now as the country ushers in a new era under incoming President Emmerson Mnangagwa, some Zimbabweans currently residing in Botswana have also spoken out about the events in their country.

The Voice Team, Daniel Chida and Kabelo Dipholo took to the streets of Gaborone and Francistown to hear what they had to say.

Precious Zvabva, 42, from Masvingo

I am a qualified teacher who now survives on piece jobs because of the situation that we found ourselves in Zimbabwe.

When I first came here in 2000 I had high hopes but that faded as I couldn’t get any job.

I can’t wait for the new beginning; I hoped things will change for the better so I can go back home.

Tichaona Ngungu, 48, from Shurugwi

I am happy that Mugabe finally paved way for another leader but we hope the new leadership will not take our land and give it back to the whites.

At the moment I don’t know whether this transformation will be for good but we hope it will be for good because we have suffered enough.

We are scattered all over the world for survival.

Master Shoko, 42, from Bulawayo

I do welcome what happened in my country because we have suffered enough.

Desperate measures forced us to be here because our country was in tatters.

We hope for a change and within two to three years we expect our country to be back on shape. I do see change in the new Zimbabwe.

Solomon Mabwa, 35 from Kwekwe

I had a good job as a clerk but quit when things went bad.

Running away was the only solution; we couldn’t survive without anything to eat.

I see a better change since that; ‘Madala’ is no longe our President

Melody Mere, 37 from Harare

I can’t wait to see the new changes in our beautiful country.

We suffered long enough under Mugabe and are now ready to join our relatives and work in our country.

It was not nice staying far from our families.

Albert Mutambara, 28 from Gweru

We have long wished for change of power.

With Mugabe gone we hope the educational, health, agricultural and economic sectors of Zimbabwe will change for the better even though it won’t happen in one day.