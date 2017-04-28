High court grants Mochudi AFM pastor bail

Jubilant Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) members reacted with delight at the Gaborone High Court’s decision to grant shamed pastor and suspected murder mastermind Mooketsi Mogomotsi bail.

The AFM pastor was arrested on April 3rd 2017 on suspicion of paying for the murder of his wife Dainah Omplege Mogomotsi in December last year.

He was arraigned on April 5th and has been detained ever since after originally being denied bail by Mochudi Magistrate court.

During the latest bail application on Friday (28th April), Mogomotsi’s attorney Karabo Masuku argued that the investigating team had no concrete evidence to charge his client with.

Masuku also highlighted the fact that his client was the father and sole guardian to two children.

The state attorney, Milikani Tiboni told court that after deliberations with investigating officers, they found no reason to oppose Mogomotsi’s bail request.

Presiding over proceedings, Justice Zein Kebonang noted that, according to the law, Mogomotsi was innocent until proven guilty.

Kebonang granted the accused pastor bail, on condition that he reports fortnightly to Mochudi police. He was also ordered to hand over his passport to the police.