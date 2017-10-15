Herdsman detained for allegedly torching girlfriend to death

Police in Gweta are investigating a case in which a 37-year-old herdsman is alleged to have burnt his girlfriend to death at Xhinxhaa cattle post last weekend.

Superintendent Samuel Kgomo said in a police update that the body of a 30-year-old woman of Gweta who also worked as a cattle herder was found burnt beyond recognition outside a house at Xhinxhaa cattle post.

Kgomo said preliminary investigations suggest that the victim was burnt inside the house and later dragged outside and that Police were yet to establish if the suspect harmed the victim in any way before setting her on fire.

He however said the suspect was also taken to the hospital in a critical condition, revealing that after burning his girlfriend the suspect tried to commit suicide by drinking battery acid.

Superintendent Kgomo said the incident was reported by the couple’s employers and that there were no eye witnesses.