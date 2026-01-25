Herdboy horror

Boozy fight over goats leads to death

A drink-fuelled fall-out between two herdboys over their goats ended in blood and death in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The fatal fallout occurred at Thibedi lands near Monwane village in Kweneng at around 0540 hours and has left 26-year-old Baboletse Lekong facing a murder charge.

The youth is accused of striking a 25-year-old Zimbabwean man over the head with a stone.

According to Lekgwapheng Police Station Commander, Akimo Mlazie, his officers arrived on the scene to find the deceased lying prone on the floor with serious head injuries.

“He was rushed to Scottish Livingstone Hospital where he was certified dead by a medical doctor,” revealed the Assistant Superintendent.

During Lekong’s brief arraignment before Molepolole Magistrates Court on Monday, prosecution admitted it was not clear if the deceased had a work permit or travelling documents.

It appears the duo were returning from a night of entertainment when a dispute broke out, with Lekong reportedly taking offence at being accused of stealing the other man’s goats.

Fuelled by alcohol, the war of words seemingly descended into violence and ultimately death.

Remanded in custody, the accused killer is due back in court on 19 February for mention.

Less than a month into the New Year, this is already the second murder recorded in the Lekgwapheng policing area in 2026, following a man who was killed on 8th January.