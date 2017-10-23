Hearing date set for EVM case

Justice Lot Moroka has confirmed November 6th as the date of argument for the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) case between the state and Botswana Congress Party (BCP).

“The applicants must file their preliminary points not later than the 30th of October and the respondents before the 2nd of November,” said Justice Moroka.

This follows a recent High Court ruling which permitted the BCP to engage an expert to determine whether or not the EVM is hackable.

In an interview with The Voice, Attorney Gabriel Komboni representing the BCP stated that they are going to give evidence at the trial of the matter.

“We were permitted to file our declaration which was accepted as out of time. There has been an agreement earlier on that we will file an amendment declaration once the court decides on the issue.

“In our view the affidavit has covered everything that is in the amended declaration. When you file a declaration you also file an affidavit together with accompanying documents to rely on,” said Komboni adding that the state, through the Attorney General’s Chambers, wants them to file another affidavit.

“They want us to file another affidavit which we believe is not necessary. So they have objected to that and we said our original affidavit is fine and in order because whatever they are complaining of is a matter of evidence,” continued the BCP lawyer.

He said the matter was brought as summons, so they are going to give evidence at the trial of the matter.

The case continues on November 6th with Matlhogonolo Phuthego representing the Attorney General while Komboni represents the BCP.