The media has reported about this for as long as I can remember.

Lives have been lost on the road (Remember Matsha), but still authorities still insist on transporting school children on trucks.

Some children who rode on an open truck like the one above never made it back alive.

This picture was taken at the just ended BISA/BOPSSA Athletics competitions in Francistown.

Stop transporting school children on trucks.

Naare la gana?