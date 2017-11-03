The love hate relationship between Umbrella for Democratic Party and the newly formed, Alliance for Progressives is an open secret.

There’s a picture doing rounds on social media taken at the latter’s launch this past Saturday.

In the picture AP Vice President Wynter Mmolotsi holds a BCP membership card and seem to be passing it his Chairman, Pius Mokgware who is waiting with a red refuse bag.

It is no ordinary bag, but a red bag usually used for hazardous waste.

By the way Shaya can also see Ndaba Gaolathe’s “get that thing off my face” smile.